Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Down 7.9%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.46. 7,735,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 26,847,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bitfarms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Bitfarms Trading Down 10.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $801.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 70.53%. The company had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bitfarms by 56.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 240.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 2,987,589 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth $2,307,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 745.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,023,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 902,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth $2,051,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

