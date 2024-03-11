BitShares (BTS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $744,240.30

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $13.16 million and approximately $744,240.30 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001551 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000956 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000937 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

