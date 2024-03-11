Bittensor Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $4.33 Billion (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for $676.69 or 0.00938614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and $28.40 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,396,170 tokens. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,392,004. The last known price of Bittensor is 676.51164256 USD and is down -4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $25,030,174.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

