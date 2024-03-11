BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.30

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 15993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
