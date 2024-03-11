BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.30

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 15993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 78,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.