BMO Capital Markets Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $165.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $171.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

