Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Gap Down to $198.49

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $198.49, but opened at $194.21. Boeing shares last traded at $191.88, with a volume of 6,245,657 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Get Boeing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $116.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.66, a PEG ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,157.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 37,606 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Gerber LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.