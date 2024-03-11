Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Lowered by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Booking were worth $29,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Booking by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,491 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock traded up $15.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,500.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,718. The company has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,383.18 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,566.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,277.13.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $24.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

