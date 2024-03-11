Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $890,848,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985,706 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,856,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,284 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 527.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,726,000 after purchasing an additional 966,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 906,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $63.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 323.97%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

