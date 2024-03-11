Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 192,535 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Boston Scientific worth $53,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2,174.2% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $4,759,945. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.37. 3,487,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,682,343. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.