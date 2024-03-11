BOX (NYSE:BOX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BOX. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $29.63 on Friday. BOX has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $357,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,702 shares in the company, valued at $38,697,043.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $357,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,702 shares in the company, valued at $38,697,043.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,750 shares of company stock worth $874,225. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,797,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in BOX by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,114 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth about $26,085,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 404.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,638,000 after buying an additional 802,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,723,000 after buying an additional 727,428 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

