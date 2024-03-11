BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lowered its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. BP comprises approximately 1.3% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in BP were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BP. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.26.

BP Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.14. 2,387,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,231,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Further Reading

