Brambles Limited (BXB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.23 on April 10th

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.231 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Brambles’s previous interim dividend of $0.18.
Brambles Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53.
Brambles Company Profile
