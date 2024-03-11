Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Buys 21,959 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 21,959 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.9% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $39,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.9 %

META traded down $19.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $486.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,427,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,098,459. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $174.82 and a one year high of $523.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $429.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $38,520,985.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $195,637.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,174,795.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $38,520,985.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,261,711 shares of company stock worth $548,964,883 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

