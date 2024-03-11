Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Buys 761 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Nucor worth $21,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 260.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Price Performance
Shares of NUE traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.03. The stock had a trading volume of 341,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,570. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.00.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.67.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
