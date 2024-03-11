Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Buys 761 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Nucor worth $21,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 260.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.03. The stock had a trading volume of 341,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,570. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.00.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NUE

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.