Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $18.38 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,505 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $18,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,146,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.05.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VICI shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VICI

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.