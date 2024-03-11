Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $23.26 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,208 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk accounts for about 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Trade Desk worth $23,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,531 shares of company stock valued at $14,475,194 over the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.

Shares of TTD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.40. 659,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,349,179. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

