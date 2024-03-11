Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ameren worth $13,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 100,874.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $73.34. The company had a trading volume of 257,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,244. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $91.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEE. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

