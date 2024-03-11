Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Makes New $14.48 Million Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 162,893 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,478,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The firm has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.