Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases 183,345 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 832,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,345 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for approximately 1.5% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Vertiv worth $30,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 299.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,285,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $74.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 2.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

