Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 28,387 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,145 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 28,387 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Expedia Group worth $10,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 79.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.6 %

EXPE stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $136.57. 420,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,119 shares of company stock worth $5,212,178. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

