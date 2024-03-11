Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 847 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $23,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW traded down $10.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $747.39. The stock had a trading volume of 334,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $753.25 and its 200 day moving average is $664.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.09, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

