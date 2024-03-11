BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

BRC Stock Up 8.4 %

Institutional Trading of BRC

Shares of NYSE BRCC opened at $4.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. BRC has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $6.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BRC by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of BRC by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

