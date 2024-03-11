BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.35

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 153227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded BRF from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get BRF alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRF

BRF Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of BRF

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BRF by 223.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

(Get Free Report)

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.