Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,431,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878,833 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BMY opened at $54.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

