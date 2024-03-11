Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,875,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,028,553 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 0.6% of Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $921,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.6% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 101,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,237,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,074,332. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

