Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 553,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $11,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,975 shares of company stock valued at $998,490. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRX opened at $22.75 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.92%.

BRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

