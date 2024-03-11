Brokerages Set Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Price Target at $49.64

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.90.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $595,800,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

