Brokerages Set Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) PT at $17.73

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HR. Wedbush downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HR opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -167.57%.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

