Brokerages Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) PT at $7.90

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYCB. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith acquired 25,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Schoels bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,867.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 186,310 shares of company stock valued at $775,627. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.03, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

