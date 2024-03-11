Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Price Target at C$53.40

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.40.

SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Suncor Energy

Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans acquired 2,674 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,498.02. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans bought 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$79,498.02. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total value of C$402,655.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,852 shares of company stock worth $1,704,391. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$46.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.60. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$37.09 and a 12-month high of C$48.26. The firm has a market cap of C$60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.