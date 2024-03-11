Brokerages Set Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) PT at $14.86

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.86.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Tronox stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. Tronox has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently -24.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 731.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,148,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,635,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,378,000. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in Tronox by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,229,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,569,000 after purchasing an additional 960,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Tronox by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,185,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,192 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

