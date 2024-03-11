Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 456,792 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,933,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 78,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 25,667 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

