Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $18.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Goldman Likes This Apparel Stock, Markets Love It Even More
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Commvault Continues its Rally, Outpacing Tech Stocks, Midcaps
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Here’s The One Pet Stock That’s Not in the Doghouse
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.