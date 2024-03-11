Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $85.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $86.53.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.