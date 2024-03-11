Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 6.6% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $4,431,000. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $28,474,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 102,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,108,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,576,990. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.94 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,859 shares of company stock worth $39,178,332. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

