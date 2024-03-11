Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Buys 390 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 46.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
KO stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.68. 2,588,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,602,963. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.19%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,067 shares of company stock valued at $24,738,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Another 20% Upside for Broadcom Stock: Analysts Say Buy the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.