Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Grows Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. Fortive comprises 1.8% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $84.19. The company had a trading volume of 94,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,580. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $86.61.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

