Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Has $6.84 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 3.8% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.04.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,893 shares of company stock valued at $21,512,829. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.53. 35,050,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,736,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.28 and its 200-day moving average is $228.78. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

