Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Has $709,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of INTU traded down $9.77 on Monday, reaching $641.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.05 and a twelve month high of $671.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $636.18 and a 200-day moving average of $577.99.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,611 shares of company stock worth $21,505,271. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.29.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

