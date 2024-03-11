Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Reduces Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,239,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $866,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $641,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock traded down $13.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,300.15. 25,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,763. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,208.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,140.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MTD shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

