Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Reduces Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.72.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $3.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $336.74. 175,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.75 and its 200-day moving average is $283.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $347.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $867,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,173,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $867,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,173,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,410 shares of company stock worth $10,080,699 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

