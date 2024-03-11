Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Sells 53 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $2.10 on Monday, reaching $215.08. 221,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,700. The company has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.68. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.01 and a 12 month high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.30.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

