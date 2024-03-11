Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Shares Sold by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70,426 shares during the quarter. Build-A-Bear Workshop accounts for 7.0% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $30,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBW. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 17,596 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $402,948.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,684.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,244. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE BBW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 49,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,219. The stock has a market cap of $346.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.66. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBW shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

