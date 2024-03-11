Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.45. 180,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 818,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CABA

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $882.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.46.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $240,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $437,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 539,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 293,306 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after buying an additional 870,567 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 3,346.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 527,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 512,450 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.