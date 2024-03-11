Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $24.68.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Goldman Likes This Apparel Stock, Markets Love It Even More
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Commvault Continues its Rally, Outpacing Tech Stocks, Midcaps
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Here’s The One Pet Stock That’s Not in the Doghouse
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.