Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $24.68.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

