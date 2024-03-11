Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CCD opened at $22.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $24.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,165,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 21.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 30.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

