California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,683 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of California Resources worth $44,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 167,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in California Resources by 16.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 696,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,035,000 after buying an additional 98,595 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in California Resources by 102.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,850,000 after buying an additional 1,485,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRC stock opened at $48.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $58.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.47 million. California Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.57%. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

