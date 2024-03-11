Canaccord Genuity Group Trims AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Target Price to C$20.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$22.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.10.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACQ
AutoCanada Stock Performance
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AutoCanada
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.