Canaccord Genuity Group Trims AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Target Price to C$20.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$22.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.10.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$21.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$513.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.54. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$15.14 and a 52 week high of C$27.54.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

