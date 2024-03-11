Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990,605 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 633,770 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $38,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CM shares. Scotiabank raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CM traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.72. The stock had a trading volume of 501,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,411. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.6634 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

