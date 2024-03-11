Capital & Regional’s (CAL) Add Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their add rating on shares of Capital & Regional (LON:CAL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 65 ($0.82) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Capital & Regional Stock Up 2.8 %

LON CAL opened at GBX 53.02 ($0.67) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 55.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. Capital & Regional has a 52 week low of GBX 49.86 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 61 ($0.77). The company has a market capitalization of £119.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1,050.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69.

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of tailored in-town community shopping centres.

