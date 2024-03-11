Carlson Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,650,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,289,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $938,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSU traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,877. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

